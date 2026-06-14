Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG - Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Alamo Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Alamo Group worth $30,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Alamo Group by 3,140.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Alamo Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALG shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamo Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.00.

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Alamo Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.76 and a 1 year high of $233.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.11.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $398.02 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Alamo Group's payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 600 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,855,787.01. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

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