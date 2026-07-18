Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG Stock Position Raised by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG - Free Report) by 189.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,465 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 118,737 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Alamo Group worth $29,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alamo Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,327 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 57,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,758 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $77,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 445,105 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $74,720,000 after purchasing an additional 51,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alamo Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 409,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alamo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALG

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $162.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.20. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.76 and a 12-month high of $233.29.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.02 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Alamo Group's payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alamo Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alamo Group wasn't on the list.

While Alamo Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here