Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,728 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 42,191 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Alaska Air Group worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 194.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.28. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. Alaska Air Group's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.000-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

More Alaska Air Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alaska Air Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target on Alaska Air Group to $92 from $94, but kept an overweight rating, signaling that the firm still sees major upside versus the current share price.

JPMorgan cut its price target on Alaska Air Group to $92 from $94, but kept an rating, signaling that the firm still sees major upside versus the current share price. Positive Sentiment: The FAA said airlines could receive up to $2.2 billion in rebates to help cover the cost of retrofitting aircraft for wireless interference protection, which could reduce future compliance expenses for Alaska Air Group and peers. Article: US targets $2.2 billion in rebates to airlines that retrofit planes over wireless interference

The FAA said airlines could receive up to to help cover the cost of retrofitting aircraft for wireless interference protection, which could reduce future compliance expenses for Alaska Air Group and peers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings coverage highlighted that Alaska Air’s underlying business improved, but results were pressured by higher fuel costs, suggesting operational strength is being offset by a volatile cost environment.

Recent earnings coverage highlighted that Alaska Air’s underlying business improved, but results were pressured by higher fuel costs, suggesting operational strength is being offset by a volatile cost environment. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target on Alaska Air Group to $37 from $47 and reiterated a sell rating, indicating concern that the shares may be overvalued relative to near-term fundamentals.

Citigroup lowered its price target on Alaska Air Group to $37 from $47 and reiterated a rating, indicating concern that the shares may be overvalued relative to near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that rising jet fuel prices are making U.S. airline earnings forecasts harder to predict, a broad industry headwind that can pressure margins for Alaska Air Group.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised Alaska Air Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALK

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alaska Air Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alaska Air Group wasn't on the list.

While Alaska Air Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here