Albany International Corporation $AIN Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN - Free Report) by 199.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,605 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 429,561 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.27% of Albany International worth $33,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 11,101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 648,810 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 643,018 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $18,507,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 1,078.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,830 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 287,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 1,809.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 216,122 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 204,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $10,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Albany International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Albany International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIN

Albany International Price Performance

NYSE:AIN opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. Albany International Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $311.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.00 million. Albany International had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Albany International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Albany International's payout ratio is presently -54.90%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany's products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

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