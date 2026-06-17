Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Shares in EPR Properties $EPR

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 152,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $7,585,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of EPR Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPR Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.69.

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EPR Properties Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of EPR opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock's 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,033.50. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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