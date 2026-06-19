Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $17.21 Million Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,177 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Celestica worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Celestica Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE CLS opened at $372.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.02. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.68 and a 52 week high of $474.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.39 and a 200-day moving average of $326.09.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total transaction of $7,000,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 60,384 shares in the company, valued at $23,258,105.28. This represents a 23.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Celestica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLS

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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