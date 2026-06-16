Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $29.89 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 390.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $29,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $270.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.22 and a 200-day moving average of $234.50. The firm has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.06 and a 1-year high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Howmet Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Howmet Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Howmet Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here