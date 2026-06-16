Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 896.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $24,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company's stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $1,762,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company's stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $344.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $313.24 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $232.10 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The firm has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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