Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $18.97 Million in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 190,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $18,973,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Ameren as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in Ameren by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 14,759 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,849 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameren from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Argus upped their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,317.05. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.3%

AEE stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $115.58.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's dividend payout ratio is 53.96%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

Further Reading

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