Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 756,481 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $30,411,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.60% of KBR as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in KBR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,544,490 shares of the construction company's stock worth $262,199,000 after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KBR by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,715 shares of the construction company's stock worth $112,834,000 after buying an additional 255,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KBR by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,748,597 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $110,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,895 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in KBR by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,587,375 shares of the construction company's stock worth $104,046,000 after purchasing an additional 284,907 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,496,913 shares of the construction company's stock worth $100,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of KBR from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.25.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thaer Lewis Von purchased 3,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $92,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $318,715.66. This represents a 40.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $125,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,708,826.88. This represents a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160. Insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

KBR Price Performance

KBR opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. KBR's payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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