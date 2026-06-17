Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 662.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,200 shares of the cable giant's stock after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Comcast were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Comcast from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Comcast from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Comcast’s Xfinity announced same-day WiFi equipment delivery for new internet customers in nearly 20 markets, with a rollout planned across the full footprint by early 2027. The move could improve customer convenience and support broadband growth. Internet Delivered to Your Doorstep Within Hours: Xfinity Launches Same-Day WiFi

Comcast’s Xfinity announced same-day WiFi equipment delivery for new internet customers in nearly 20 markets, with a rollout planned across the full footprint by early 2027. The move could improve customer convenience and support broadband growth. Positive Sentiment: A new film release distributed by Comcast’s Universal Pictures, “Disclosure Day,” opened above forecasts globally, which is a modestly supportive data point for its media segment. Spielberg’s ’Disclosure Day’ opens to $93.9M globally, beats forecasts

A new film release distributed by Comcast’s Universal Pictures, “Disclosure Day,” opened above forecasts globally, which is a modestly supportive data point for its media segment. Neutral Sentiment: Comcast was highlighted in a fresh article as a potential buyer of Roku, but this is speculative and does not indicate a formal deal or strategy change.

Comcast was highlighted in a fresh article as a potential buyer of Roku, but this is speculative and does not indicate a formal deal or strategy change. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt cut its price target on Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA to $24 from $30 and kept a Neutral rating, citing the stock’s weak year-to-date performance. Rosenblatt Lowers PT on Comcast (CMCSA) Stock

Rosenblatt cut its price target on to $24 from $30 and kept a Neutral rating, citing the stock’s weak year-to-date performance. Negative Sentiment: MoffettNathanson also trimmed its price target on Comcast to $52 from $53, even while maintaining a Buy rating, reinforcing that analysts remain cautious on near-term upside. Moffettnathanson adjusts price target on Comcast

MoffettNathanson also trimmed its price target on Comcast to $52 from $53, even while maintaining a Buy rating, reinforcing that analysts remain cautious on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed a sharp increase in put buying on Comcast, suggesting traders are positioning for further downside or hedging against near-term weakness.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company's fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Comcast's payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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