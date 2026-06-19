Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 393,524 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $146,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 8th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $142.03 and a one year high of $236.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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