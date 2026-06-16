Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 440,907 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $12,121,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $185,971,000 after buying an additional 5,333,986 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $171,845,000 after buying an additional 3,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $85,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.53.

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Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,016,508.58. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $700,474. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

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