Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $63,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,140,550 shares of the company's stock worth $861,596,000 after buying an additional 5,286,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,912,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 16,270.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,667,208 shares of the company's stock worth $279,310,000 after buying an additional 2,650,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3,181.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company's stock worth $203,781,000 after buying an additional 2,242,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3,986.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,082,217 shares of the company's stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 2,031,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.65.

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Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of -128.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The business's fifty day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.57.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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