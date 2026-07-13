Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI Shares Purchased by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,502,764 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.30% of Albertsons Companies worth $25,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,330,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $675,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,089,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,429,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,687,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,759 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,130,407 shares of the company's stock worth $191,109,000 after buying an additional 183,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Albertsons Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Albertsons Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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