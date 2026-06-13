Alchemi Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,292 Strategy Inc $MSTR

Alchemi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,292 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Strategy by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,478 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Strategy by 46.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,506 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $65,894,000 after buying an additional 64,482 shares during the last quarter. Daviman Financial LLC purchased a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy by 119.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,550,520 shares of the software maker's stock worth $499,593,000 after buying an additional 842,480 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its position in Strategy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 106,492 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Strategy Stock Up 3.2%

MSTR opened at $123.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.49. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $457.22. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $153.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.02.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($16.49) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $2,331,847.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,320. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $11,129,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $14,238,695.25. This trade represents a 43.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,264 shares of company stock worth $25,497,204. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Trending Headlines about Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy added 1,550 Bitcoin in a June 8 filing, lifting total reported holdings to 845,256 BTC and signaling continued conviction in its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Strategy added 1,550 Bitcoin in a June 8 filing, lifting total reported holdings to 845,256 BTC and signaling continued conviction in its Bitcoin treasury strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, with H.C. Wainwright reiterating a Buy rating and a $540 price target, citing a compelling entry point and a bullish 2026 Bitcoin target of $150,000.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, with H.C. Wainwright reiterating a Buy rating and a $540 price target, citing a compelling entry point and a bullish 2026 Bitcoin target of $150,000. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Phong Le said the company’s small Bitcoin sale was meant to “test” processes and that institutional investors were less concerned than retail traders, suggesting management sees the move as operational rather than strategic retreat.

CEO Phong Le said the company’s small Bitcoin sale was meant to “test” processes and that institutional investors were less concerned than retail traders, suggesting management sees the move as operational rather than strategic retreat. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted that crypto prices have stabilized somewhat after a recent selloff, which can help sentiment around MSTR because the stock remains highly tied to Bitcoin’s direction.

Market commentary noted that crypto prices have stabilized somewhat after a recent selloff, which can help sentiment around MSTR because the stock remains highly tied to Bitcoin’s direction. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines also highlighted concerns that Strategy’s first-ever Bitcoin sale since 2022 rattled some investors and renewed debate about leverage, dilution, and the risks of its aggressive Bitcoin-focused capital structure.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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