Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 23,732 Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000. Howmet Aerospace comprises 3.1% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

View Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $264.46 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.06 and a 12 month high of $280.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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