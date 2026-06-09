Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. Tempus AI accounts for 0.9% of Alethea Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $7,763,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,808,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,358,491.10. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $181,392.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 74,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,986.87. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 558,557 shares of company stock valued at $26,611,939. 24.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Tempus AI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $104.32. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $348.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.44 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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