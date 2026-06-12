Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Acquired by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 177.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602,065 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 1,023,747 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.92% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $78,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,443 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:ARE opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.Alexandria Real Estate Equities's revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is -45.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. This represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas purchased 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,984. The trade was a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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