Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 158.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 508,930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.48% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $40,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at $25,107,569.28. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $25,835.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.5%

ARE opened at $51.44 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The firm had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.93%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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