Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Sold by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,661 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 593,942 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 50,810 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 159.3% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 491,416 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 301,906 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,453.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 257,838 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 241,245 shares during the period. GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $3,791,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,415,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $69,293,000 after purchasing an additional 253,402 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.1%

ARE stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $88.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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