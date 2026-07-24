Alfreton Capital LLP Acquires New Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Alfreton Capital LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,000 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $40,407,000. S&P Global accounts for 13.1% of Alfreton Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about S&P Global

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $420.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.22. The firm has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $533.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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