Alfreton Capital LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Alfreton Capital LLP grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,000 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 33.0% of Alfreton Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alfreton Capital LLP's holdings in Visa were worth $101,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Clear Str upgraded shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $398.36.

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Visa Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $351.68 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $336.98 and its 200 day moving average is $325.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $365.14.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,440. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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