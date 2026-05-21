Algebris UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 473,337 Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 473,337 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $12,208,000. Algebris UK Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Cousins Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 153.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,170,386 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $91,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,393 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,341,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,369.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 905,831 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 844,171 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,803,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,315,646 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $95,955,000 after purchasing an additional 555,696 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Cousins Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 target price on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $27.00 target price on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -877.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.21). Cousins Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.The business had revenue of $263.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Cousins Properties's dividend payout ratio is -4,266.67%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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