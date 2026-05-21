Algebris UK Ltd. Buys New Stake in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 216,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $14,632,000. Algebris UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of BXP as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 3.2% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,401,513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $564,883,000 after purchasing an additional 232,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 44.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,896,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $289,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,607 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,538,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $263,031,000 after purchasing an additional 529,158 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,411,777 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $253,632,000 after purchasing an additional 127,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $167,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BXP Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. BXP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. BXP's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BXP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho downgraded BXP from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BXP from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BXP from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In other news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of BXP stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $327,996.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,392.08. This trade represents a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of BXP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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