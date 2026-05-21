Algebris UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,182 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,182 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,057,000.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,092. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on Sandisk to $2,025 from $1,300 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that AI data-center demand for NAND flash is still accelerating. Barrons article on Citi target hike

Citi raised its price target on Sandisk to $2,025 from $1,300 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that AI data-center demand for NAND flash is still accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight a structural storage shortage, with enterprise SSD and NAND pricing rising sharply as hyperscalers and AI builders expand infrastructure. MarketBeat article on AI rotation

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight a structural storage shortage, with enterprise SSD and NAND pricing rising sharply as hyperscalers and AI builders expand infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Sandisk’s recent earnings and guidance remain a major bullish catalyst: the company reported strong revenue growth and a large EPS beat, showing that the pricing cycle is already boosting results. Sandisk earnings overview

Sandisk’s recent earnings and guidance remain a major bullish catalyst: the company reported strong revenue growth and a large EPS beat, showing that the pricing cycle is already boosting results. Positive Sentiment: Several articles noted that Sandisk has become a favored AI-memory trade, with high-profile investors rotating into the name and Wall Street broadly raising targets. TipRanks analyst target article

Several articles noted that Sandisk has become a favored AI-memory trade, with high-profile investors rotating into the name and Wall Street broadly raising targets. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk presented at J.P. Morgan’s Technology, Media and Communications Conference, which may have helped keep the stock in focus, but no major new corporate announcement was highlighted in the transcript title. Conference transcript

Sandisk presented at J.P. Morgan’s Technology, Media and Communications Conference, which may have helped keep the stock in focus, but no major new corporate announcement was highlighted in the transcript title. Negative Sentiment: Recent pullbacks have been driven by broader chip-sector weakness, including concerns about supply, capacity, and rising Treasury yields pressuring high-valuation tech names. Benzinga article on yields and chip stocks

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,392.56 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $947.66 and its 200-day moving average is $580.59. The stock has a market cap of $206.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 4.82. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $1,600.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $1,220.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,157.14.

View Our Latest Report on SNDK

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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