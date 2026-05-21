Algebris UK Ltd. Invests $965,000 in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in nVent Electric by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,696 shares of the company's stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in nVent Electric by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,053 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $6,118,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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nVent Electric Trading Up 2.2%

NVT stock opened at $161.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $135.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.51.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $184.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This represents a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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