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Algebris UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • Algebris UK Ltd. initiated a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter, buying 320,179 shares worth about $49.4 million. The stake represents roughly 2.4% of Algebris’s portfolio and its 6th-largest holding.
  • Blackstone’s latest quarterly results topped earnings expectations, reporting $1.36 EPS versus the $1.34 estimate, while revenue rose 10% year over year to $3.43 billion. Analysts now expect the company to earn 5.89 EPS for the full year.
  • The stock has drawn mixed Wall Street views, with a current consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.05. Blackstone also recently paid a quarterly dividend of $1.16 per share, equal to a 4.0% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 320,179 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $49,375,000. Blackstone makes up about 2.4% of Algebris UK Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,667,695 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $11,046,859,000 after buying an additional 840,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,362,796 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,358,334,000 after buying an additional 412,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,324,989 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,251,474,000 after buying an additional 329,379 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,677,997 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $799,236,000 after buying an additional 145,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,107,665 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $701,795,000 after buying an additional 416,933 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Blackstone from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $151.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.92. The company has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio is currently 118.67%.

Key Headlines Impacting Blackstone

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Treasury Holdings I. Blackstone acquired 9,486,795 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $189,735,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 9,111,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,236,000. This represents a -2,529.85% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,502,092 shares of company stock worth $294,789,896 and have sold 9,128,660 shares worth $46,457,920. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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