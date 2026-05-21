Algebris UK Ltd. Purchases 28,528 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Algebris UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $18,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of MAA opened at $130.12 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

See Also

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