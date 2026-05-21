Algebris UK Ltd. Takes $34.17 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,063,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $34,166,000. American Homes 4 Rent makes up approximately 1.6% of Algebris UK Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd. owned 0.29% of American Homes 4 Rent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,103.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Goldberg purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,983.90. The trade was a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 11,771 shares of company stock valued at $300,708 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.82. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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