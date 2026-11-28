Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,319 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 73,859 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $87,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,215,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,689 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $169.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $80.96 and a 1 year high of $181.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fang Jiang sold 885,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $11,995,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,679,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,401,764.35. This trade represents a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hong Xu sold 103,046 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,409,669.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 406,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,560,236. The trade was a 20.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 999,971 shares of company stock worth $13,563,304 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Investors following BABA have been watching these stories:

Neutral Sentiment: Meituan reported a second consecutive quarterly profit while competing with Alibaba and JD in instant retail, underscoring ongoing competitive pressure in the sector. Meituan logs second straight quarterly profit as it fends off Alibaba, JD in instant retail

Meituan reported a second consecutive quarterly profit while competing with Alibaba and JD in instant retail, underscoring ongoing competitive pressure in the sector. Negative Sentiment: U.S. export restrictions and the blacklisting of Alibaba’s Singapore unit Apex have raised concerns about access to advanced AI chips and financing for data-center projects. U.S. AI chip curbs stall billions in Asia data center deals

U.S. export restrictions and the blacklisting of Alibaba’s Singapore unit Apex have raised concerns about access to advanced AI chips and financing for data-center projects. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action covering investors who bought shares from May 23, 2024, through November 11, 2026. The notices identify a January 19, 2027 lead-plaintiff deadline; the claims are allegations, not findings of liability. Shareholder Alert: Class Action Against Alibaba

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group is a technology and commerce company founded in Hangzhou, China, in 1999 by Jack Ma and a group of co-founders. The company operates a range of businesses serving consumers, merchants and enterprises, with a focus on digital commerce and technology services. Its commerce platforms include Taobao and Tmall in China, Alibaba.com for business-to-business trade, and AliExpress and Lazada for international retail. Alibaba also provides cloud computing and related technology services through Alibaba Cloud, as well as logistics, local services and digital media offerings.

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