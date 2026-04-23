Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 220.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,927 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is reported to be in talks with Tencent to invest in AI startup DeepSeek at a valuation north of $20 billion — a move that would deepen Alibaba's AI exposure and signal strategic partnerships in a high‑growth area. Article Title

Alibaba is reported to be in talks with Tencent to invest in AI startup DeepSeek at a valuation north of $20 billion — a move that would deepen Alibaba's AI exposure and signal strategic partnerships in a high‑growth area. Positive Sentiment: A new market report flags Alibaba as a leader in China social commerce thanks to integrated discovery-to-checkout platforms — a competitive advantage for user engagement and monetization in e‑commerce. Article Title

A new market report flags Alibaba as a leader in China social commerce thanks to integrated discovery-to-checkout platforms — a competitive advantage for user engagement and monetization in e‑commerce. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces remind investors that broker recommendations can influence short‑term moves; media discussion of upgrades/downgrades may add volatility but not change Alibaba's fundamentals overnight. Article Title

Coverage pieces remind investors that broker recommendations can influence short‑term moves; media discussion of upgrades/downgrades may add volatility but not change Alibaba's fundamentals overnight. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech/AR ecosystem news — e.g., Huawei launching AI glasses — highlights intensifying competition in AI/AR hardware and services where Alibaba has some exposure through partnerships, but immediate sales impact is uncertain. Article Title

Broader tech/AR ecosystem news — e.g., Huawei launching AI glasses — highlights intensifying competition in AI/AR hardware and services where Alibaba has some exposure through partnerships, but immediate sales impact is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Analysts flag a surge in costs — heavy spending on AI, cloud and logistics — that has pressured margins, profits and cash flow in recent quarters, a structural headwind for near‑term earnings. Article Title

Analysts flag a surge in costs — heavy spending on AI, cloud and logistics — that has pressured margins, profits and cash flow in recent quarters, a structural headwind for near‑term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentaries and data show a pullback in the stock and remind investors that volatility persists after earnings/macro headlines; this can amplify intraday declines. Article Title

Recent market commentaries and data show a pullback in the stock and remind investors that volatility persists after earnings/macro headlines; this can amplify intraday declines. Negative Sentiment: Comparisons with cloud peers (notably Microsoft) emphasize Alibaba Cloud's competitiveness challenges on margins and product breadth, a factor investors watch closely as cloud drives long‑term valuation. Article Title

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $136.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $40.71 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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