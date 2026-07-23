Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 511.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 259,580 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,028 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $85,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,644 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $21,266,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,123 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $207.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.90.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $81,941.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 607,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,531.40. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $2,126,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 280,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,026.40. This represents a 38.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

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Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $116.44 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $91.99 and a one year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.52.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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