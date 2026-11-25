Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. now owns 618 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, S&G Foundation purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group News Summary

These are some of the BABA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A valuation analysis argues BABA could be substantially undervalued, while a separate outlook highlights accelerating cloud growth and improved profitability as potential supports for the investment case. These are analyst views, and the cloud outlook remains subject to execution risks. Alibaba Group Holding could be 64% undervalued Can Alibaba's Cloud Intelligence Momentum Reshape the Stock's Outlook?

A valuation analysis argues BABA could be substantially undervalued, while a separate outlook highlights accelerating cloud growth and improved profitability as potential supports for the investment case. These are analyst views, and the cloud outlook remains subject to execution risks. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. added Alibaba-linked Singapore subsidiary Apex Enterprise Solutions to its Entity List amid concerns that AI chips could be diverted to China. The allegations raise regulatory, reputational and operational risks for Alibaba’s AI and cloud ambitions; they are not established findings of wrongdoing. U.S. Adds Alibaba-Linked Firm and Megaspeed Entities to Export Blacklist

The U.S. added Alibaba-linked Singapore subsidiary Apex Enterprise Solutions to its Entity List amid concerns that AI chips could be diverted to China. The allegations raise regulatory, reputational and operational risks for Alibaba’s AI and cloud ambitions; they are not established findings of wrongdoing. Negative Sentiment: A securities class action has been filed alleging disclosure failures related to the company’s ties to Megaspeed and associated export-control exposure. The allegations are unproven, but the case adds legal uncertainty and may keep investor attention on the blacklist issue. Alibaba draws class action over alleged smuggling and espionage ties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $171.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $120.36. The stock has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $80.96 and a 12-month high of $181.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.50). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alibaba Group

In related news, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,764 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $91,855.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 613,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,337,644.70. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Hong Xu sold 103,046 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,409,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 406,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,560,236. The trade was a 20.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 999,971 shares of company stock worth $13,563,304 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a technology and commerce company founded in 1999 and headquartered in Hangzhou, China. It operates digital platforms that connect consumers, merchants, businesses and other participants in commerce. Its businesses include China-focused marketplaces such as Taobao and Tmall, international platforms including AliExpress and Alibaba.com, and Alibaba Cloud, which provides cloud computing and related technology services. The group also has operations in areas such as logistics, local services and digital media.

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