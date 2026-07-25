Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by Discerene Group LP

Discerene Group LP lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642,678 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 338,166 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 35.0% of Discerene Group LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Discerene Group LP owned 0.11% of Alibaba Group worth $331,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,840 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Freedom Capital raised Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. HSBC set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.90.

View Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of BABA stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $91.99 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $269.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $134.07.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

More Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $81,941.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 607,234 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,531.40. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $2,126,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 280,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,408,026.40. This represents a 38.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here