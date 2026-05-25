Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,018 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,565,000. Great Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,384 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $98,906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $130.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average of $147.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $311.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. HSBC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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