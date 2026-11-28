Galaxy Digital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,865 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Galaxy Digital Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Galaxy Digital Inc.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. now owns 618 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 647 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group News Roundup

These are some of the BABA news items that stood out recently:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, StoneX cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Read Our Latest Report on BABA

Insider Buying and Selling at Alibaba Group

In other Alibaba Group news, CFO Hong Xu sold 103,046 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,409,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 406,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,560,236. The trade was a 20.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Fang Jiang sold 885,272 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $11,995,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,679,097 shares in the company, valued at $63,401,764.35. This represents a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 999,971 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE:BABA opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $80.96 and a twelve month high of $181.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group is a technology and commerce company founded in Hangzhou, China, in 1999 by Jack Ma and a group of co-founders. The company operates a range of businesses serving consumers, merchants and enterprises, with a focus on digital commerce and technology services. Its commerce platforms include Taobao and Tmall in China, Alibaba.com for business-to-business trade, and AliExpress and Lazada for international retail. Alibaba also provides cloud computing and related technology services through Alibaba Cloud, as well as logistics, local services and digital media offerings.

Further Reading

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