Tensile Capital Management LP cut its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT - Free Report) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,687 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,103,057 shares during the quarter. Alight comprises about 0.2% of Tensile Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tensile Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of Alight worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Corient Private Wealth LP raised its position in shares of Alight by 984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 334,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 304,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Alight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 508.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,823,646 shares of the company's stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,524,070 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 116.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 64,767 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Alight

In other Alight news, Director Richard Massey sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,003.76. This represents a 26.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alight presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $29.00.

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Alight Trading Up 6.4%

ALIT opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The business's 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.74 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based human capital and benefits administration solutions. Its services help employers manage employee programs and support workers through key health, wealth and wellbeing decisions. The company's offerings include benefits administration, healthcare navigation, retirement and wealth services, payroll, and other human resources solutions. Its Alight Worklife platform brings together tools and information that employees can use to access benefits and manage related tasks.

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