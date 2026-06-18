Align Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 234,676 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Align Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 234,676 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $80,752,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. American Trust grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 11,135 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,694 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $43,940,000 after acquiring an additional 19,897 shares in the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,403 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $327.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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