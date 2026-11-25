Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN - Free Report) by 1,801.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,079 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 389,461 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.58% of Align Technology worth $54,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Entrust Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 272.9% in the third quarter. Entrust Financial LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 37.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Align Technology from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $218.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $193.08.

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Align Technology Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $164.91 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.05 and a 12-month high of $200.43. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $153.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets digital orthodontic and restorative dentistry products. Its best-known offering is the Invisalign system, which uses a series of custom-made clear aligners to straighten teeth. The company also sells Vivera retainers and iTero intraoral scanners, which support digital dental imaging and treatment planning. Founded in 1997, Align helped popularize clear-aligner orthodontic treatment as an alternative to traditional braces. Its digital dentistry portfolio also includes exocad software, used by dental professionals and laboratories to design dental restorations.

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