Alkeon Capital Management LLC Increases Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of NiSource worth $134,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,470 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $15,429,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,761 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource, Inc has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $118,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,503,587.48. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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