Alkeon Capital Management LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,983 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Quanta Services worth $211,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $723.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a PE ratio of 99.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.69 and a 52-week high of $788.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $678.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.28.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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