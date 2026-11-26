State Street Corp decreased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS - Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,131,249 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,189,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.03% of Alkermes worth $410,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051,447 shares of the company's stock worth $42,604,000 after purchasing an additional 759,060 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Alkermes by 59.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,082,205 shares of the company's stock worth $43,158,000 after purchasing an additional 404,800 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Alkermes by 14.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,534 shares of the company's stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 359,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,577,000 after buying an additional 202,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In other news, EVP David Gaffin sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $93,955.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 219,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,127,528.01. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $422,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,072,629.11. The trade was a 12.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,103 shares of company stock valued at $697,973. Insiders own 4.59% of the company's stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,552.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $480.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Alkermes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alkermes

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for neuroscience-related conditions, including serious mental illness and addiction. Founded in 1987, the company has operations in the United States and Ireland, with its corporate headquarters in Dublin and major U.S. operations in Massachusetts. Its marketed medicines include Vivitrol, an extended-release injectable formulation of naltrexone used to treat alcohol dependence and to prevent relapse to opioid dependence after detoxification; Aristada, an injectable treatment for schizophrenia in adults; and Lybalvi, a medicine for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder in adults.

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