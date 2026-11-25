State Street Corp lessened its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 5,111,737 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.24% of Allegion worth $549,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,288,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $68,719,000 after purchasing an additional 60,868 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 61.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3,024.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 69,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 67,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, Director Steven Mizell purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.28 per share, with a total value of $26,907.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $933,693.72. This trade represents a 2.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Eckersley sold 6,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,136,737.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,641.36. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Up 0.3%

Allegion stock opened at $189.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $195.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.76. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allegion's payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on Allegion in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $180.00 price target on Allegion in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc is a global provider of security products and solutions for homes, businesses, schools, hospitals and other institutions. Its offerings include mechanical and electronic locks, access-control systems, door closers, exit devices and related door hardware. The company sells products under brands including Schlage, Von Duprin, LCN and CISA. Its solutions are used in both commercial and residential settings, with operations serving customers in North America and other markets around the world.

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