Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Bought by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 104.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the quarter. Allegion comprises about 2.9% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE owned about 0.05% of Allegion worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,406,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $30,487,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $17,299,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $167,104,000 after buying an additional 67,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 179,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $31,368,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Evercore upgraded Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegion from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $160.38.

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Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $547,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,375.50. The trade was a 31.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Main acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $299,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $130.38 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $183.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Allegion's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion's payout ratio is 30.05%.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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