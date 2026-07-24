Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT is Liberty One Investment Management LLC's 4th Largest Position

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,119 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 47,965 shares during the period. Alliant Energy accounts for approximately 3.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Alliant Energy worth $31,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alliant Energy by 799.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,393,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460,117 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $82,265,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,057,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,166 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,614,890 shares of the company's stock worth $235,004,000 after buying an additional 1,063,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,805,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,357,000 after purchasing an additional 867,256 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Alliant Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT opened at $74.42 on Friday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Alliant Energy's payout ratio is 67.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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