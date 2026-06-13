Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Stake Lifted by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,591 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 91,062 shares during the period. Alliant Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Alliant Energy worth $32,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 103.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,792,000 after acquiring an additional 538,603 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.7%

LNT stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.62 and a 12 month high of $75.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio is 67.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Alliant Energy

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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