Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,393 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 356,920 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.48% of Alliant Energy worth $78,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Barclays set a $68.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5350 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Alliant Energy's payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation is a regulated utility holding company that provides electric and natural gas service through its subsidiaries, Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company. Its operations include generating, transmitting and distributing electricity, as well as distributing natural gas. The company serves customers primarily in Iowa and Wisconsin. Interstate Power and Light operates mainly in Iowa, while Wisconsin Power and Light serves communities across Wisconsin.

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