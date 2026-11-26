Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 246.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,214 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 291,214 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Alliant Energy worth $25,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,562,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 92.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 457,996 shares of the company's stock worth $34,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $68.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $69.50 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.5350 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Alliant Energy's payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation is a regulated utility holding company that provides electric and natural gas services through its subsidiaries, Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company. Its service territory includes communities across Iowa and Wisconsin. The company's operations include generating, transmitting and distributing electricity, as well as distributing natural gas. Its energy portfolio includes a mix of resources, including wind and solar power, natural gas and other generation sources.

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