Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 1,160,525 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,586,451 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,160,525 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.93% of Edison International worth $215,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Edison International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 51,830 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Edison International by 949.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263,056 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 237,999 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Edison International by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Edison International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,346,201 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $260,859,000 after acquiring an additional 220,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Edison International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,790,277 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $108,204,000 after acquiring an additional 94,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Get Edison International alerts: Sign Up

Edison International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business's 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edison International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edison International wasn't on the list.

While Edison International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here